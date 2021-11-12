2 players Swansea City may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Swansea City have had a very promising start under Russell Martin, with the side now in contention for a play-off place.

The team have quickly got on board with the passing style that the boss wants, but the former MK Dons chief will be aware that he needs to strengthen further if the Swans are to be genuine promotion contenders this season.

So, fans will be excited about what the New Year could bring, but whilst the focus will be incomings, there could also be departures.

Here we look at TWO players who could secure moves away from the Welsh side when the window opens…

Jay Fulton

The Scotsman was an influential for the Swans under Steve Cooper but it has been a different story entirely under Martin, who has not found a place for the midfielder.

Fulton doesn’t even make the bench some weeks, so you would imagine that he is open to a switch away and his exit would free up space and funds for the boss to bring in his own players.

Matt Grimes

This is one that would be out of Swansea’s hands, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Grimes did leave in January.

That’s because his contract is up in the summer so the upcoming window is the last chance for Swansea to get a fee for the player.

Given his quality, you would expect offers to come in for Grimes, which leaves the hierarchy with a big decision to make as they know that cashing in will weaken their chances of a play-off finish, such is Grimes’ quality.