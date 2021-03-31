2 players Sheffield Wednesday should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

Sheffield Wednesday’s season is hanging in the balance and the next month will determine what division they are playing in next season.

Wednesday have struggled all season and have been through three different permanent managers in a bid to arrest the slide into League One.

A big win over local rivals Barnsley before the international break was a positive step, but more victories are needed between Good Friday’s clash with Watford and the end of the season at the beginning of May.

Transfer and contract plans probably won’t be addressed until the final ball has been kicked for the season, but a few players may already be eyeing up spending some time away from Hillsborough next season.

Let’s look at two players who could do with some development away from the club and who could come back to Wednesday a better player.

Korede Adedoyin

After his release from the Everton youth setup, Adedoyin made the switch to the Owls in September after a successful trial period.

The attacker has featured in Wednesday’s under-23 squad this season – he was meant to be a part of the first team squad for a Carabao Cup game earlier in the campaign but paperwork issues meant it wasn’t possible.

But after a few games for the development squad his season was pretty much ended in late 2020 when he damaged his hamstring, and according to the Sheffield Star last week he’s unlikely to play before the season comes to a close.

Adedoyin should definitely be up and running for pre-season though, and he could potentially do with a move into League Two or the National League to gain some senior experience – his only loan spell away from Everton was at Scottish side Hamilton Academical and he played just once in the Challenge Cup.

Ryan Galvin

One youngster who has made some first-team appearances this season is Galvin, with the 20-year-old making his senior debut in the FA Cup third round tie away at Exeter in January.

Galvin played all 90 minutes in that victory and was given the nod for a tougher task in the next round against Everton, but the task of coming up against James Rodriguez was a much trickier one.

The left-back made the bench for the first time in the league against Barnsley last week and that could indicate that Galvin is impressing in training, and with Matt Penney and Adam Reach’s contracts expiring there could be a left-wing-back or left-back role up for grabs next season.

Galvin though could do with a season of regular football elsewhere though instead of scrapping for minutes at Hillsborough as well as playing under-23 stuff.