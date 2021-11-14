2 players Sheffield Wednesday may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Just when Sheffield Wednesday looked to be putting together a solid run of results they were brought back down to earth yesterday afternoon by a dogged Gillingham team at Hillsborough.

Steve Evans’ side took a first half lead through Vadaine Oliver but Wednesday could only get an equaliser in the second half and not a winner – that goal coming through Florian Kamberi.

Wednesday currently sit in eighth position in League One, trailing second-placed Wigan Athletic by eight points with the Latics having a game in hand so it will be a tough ask but Darren Moore’s side aren’t out of the promotion picture just yet.

They’ll be looking for further additions in January but a few players may have to head out of the exit door to make that happen – let’s look at two players who could very well do that.

Massimo Luongo

After arriving at the Yorkshire side in the summer of 2019, Luongo has struggled to stay fit with 27 appearances in his debut season at Hillsborough being the peak of his time at the club.

The Australia international played little part of last season’s relegation campaign with just 12 appearances and he’s had similar struggles in recent months, playing against Rotherham in August before suffering another injury.

Some interest from his home nation in the form of Perth Glory arrived for the 29-year-old in September but nothing amounted to it – with his contract up at the end of the season though it could be a case of Wednesday trying to free his wages off the books early in January.

Callum Paterson

This looks controversial on the face of it, but two months on from Darren Moore confirming that the club were in negotiations with the Scot there’s seemingly been no progress to extend Paterson’s contract.

Paterson signed a two-year deal when arriving from Cardiff last season and played the majority of his games up-front, scoring eight times but he’s been all around the pitch this season.

He’s still mainly featuring as a striker but Paterson has also been seen at wing-back in recent matches – regardless of that fact he’s still got less than a year remaining on his contract and if his future is not sorted by January then Wednesday could potentially cash in on the 27-year-old.

Whilst he’s an important player for the club, Wednesday will see January as the final time they could potentially get some money from a Championship club for Paterson so it will be interesting to see how his future unfolds.