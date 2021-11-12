2 players Sheffield United may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Sheffield United are facing a crucial period in the run-up to the January transfer window where they need to start picking up more consistent results to put themselves in a stronger position.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have shown glimpses of the potential that they have to become a side capable of causing teams problems in the Championship this season. However, far too often they have also shown the other aspect of being too easy to defeat when not at their best.

The Blades have won just five of their opening 17 league games whilst suffering eight defeats. That has left them in 18th place in the table. They are at a crossroads in terms of the direction they are heading in this term with them seven points off the play-offs, but also just seven points above the bottom three.

Clearly, the January transfer window is going to be huge for Jokanovic, whose sides often enjoy much stronger periods in the second half of seasons than they do in the opening half of the campaign.

If that pattern is to continue at Sheffield United this season, then the Blades have to back Jokanovic with some more good quality signings in the winter window.

While they should also be thinking about moving on one or two players as well. That has been backed up by reports emerging that the Blades might need to sell one or two players before they can buy in the winter window.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO Sheffield United players that the Blades might look to sell or loan out in January…

Rhian Brewster

If Sheffield United do indeed need to sell players before they can buy in January then Rhian Brewster is still one of their more sellable assets.

That is despite him having found life challenging since he made the big-money move from Liverpool to Bramall Lane at the start of last season.

The hope would have been for Brewster this season that a return to the Championship, where he fired home 11 goals in 22 appearances during a loan spell with Swansea City in the 2019/20 season, could help to kickstart his Sheffield United career after a tough first campaign in the top-flight.

However, Brewster has only just managed to open his account in the league for the Blades this term last time out when they lost 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers.

In total, he has made eight appearances in the Championship and he has been left out of the starting line-up more times than not by Jokanovic.

Football League World believes that Nottingham Forest’s new manager Steve Cooper is keen to try and reunite with the attacker having signed him on loan when he was in charge of Swansea. That is thought to be more of a loan option that the Reds would pursue rather than a permanent move.

It could well be that Sheffield United decide to allow Brewster to move out on loan to Forest to try and regain some confidence. Getting him off their wage bill might enable them to bring in more attacking reinforcements.

Oli McBurnie

Another big-money signing from Sheffield United’s Premier League spell that the Blades might consider cashing in on in the winter window is Oli McBurnie.

That comes with the forward failing to earn a regular starting role in the Championship so far this campaign under Jokanovic.

McBurnie enjoyed a prolific season in the English second tier with Swansea City in the 2018/19 season prior to his arrival at Bramall Lane with him scoring 22 goals in 42 appearances that campaign.

Therefore, the hope would have been that he might have been able to re-find that form this term and help to put the Blades in a strong position to challenge for promotion this season.

The forward was subject of transfer interest in the summer, with Wolves one of the sides to have been linked with a move for him. In the end, he remained with the Blades, but he has made just three starts and 11 appearances in total in the league so far this term.

Sheffield United could still get some money for McBurnie if they were to sell him in January and there would still likely be some interest in taking him, but they will not be able to command the sort of fee that they paid to sign him from Swansea.