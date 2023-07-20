Preston North End are set to begin their ninth consecutive season in the Championship and it comes after they finished once again in mid-table in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Lilywhites threatened the play-offs with five matches to go, but they faltered late in the day to fall away from the chasing pack and eventually slotted into 12th position.

Some Championship experience has been added so far this summer with Duane Holmes and a returning Will Keane arriving at Deepdale, and then there's the excitement of Calvin Ramsay coming in on loan from Liverpool and the seven-figure signing of Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense Boldklub.

North End's squad isn't exactly large though and they perhaps cannot afford to let too many players go this summer before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Let's look at two players though that could benefit from a move away from North End within the next month and have a good chance of landing it should clubs come in for them.

Patrick Bauer

North End's defensive options on paper do not really look that strong - Jordan Storey was impressive in parts last season and his 90 interceptions led the way in the Championship, but there's holes to pick in the rest.

Bambo Diaby can be erratic at times, Liam Lindsay had a strong start to last season but faded, Andrew Hughes suffered from multiple injuries last season and currently has one and Greg Cunningham has had his fitness issues too.

Then there is Patrick Bauer, who Ryan Lowe did not seem to fancy at all last season as he played just eight times in all competitions as he slipped down the pecking order.

The German was solid as a rock for North End when he arrived from Charlton Athletic in 2019, but an achilles injury a year later somewhat had an affect on his game.

With less than 12 months remaining on his contract, now could be the time for Bauer to move on from Deepdale providing the club can get in some form of a replacement through the door, whether that is on a permanent basis or a young loan player.

Mikey O'Neill

It seems preposterous to think of sending any forwards out on loan currently considering Emil Riis and Ched Evans will be sidelined until at least September, but you would hope that at least one more striker will be added to Will Keane in the coming weeks.

16-year-old Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile is throwing his hat into the ring for appearances in the Championship, especially with a pre-season goal against Ipswich Town, but Mikey O'Neill seems to have been somewhat forgotten about.

Following some impressive cameos at the back end of the 2021-22 season, O'Neill headed out on loan in the second half of 2022-23 to Grimsby Town of League Two, the first loan stint in the EFL for any of North End's academy graduates from the last few years.

He failed to score in his 11 appearances for the Mariners though and it looks as though he could need another loan spell away once Lowe gets another forward in through the door - the National League could be a good landing spot for the Liverpool-born attacker should anyone come in for his services.