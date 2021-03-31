2 players Norwich City should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

Norwich City are on course to go on and secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with the Canaries having been by far the standout team in the division.

Daniel Farke’s side would have been dreaming of being in the sort of position they are in at the moment at the start of the campaign, with them having a 14-point gap to third-placed Swansea City with just eight games left to play. Although, the Welsh club do have one game in hand on them. A couple more wind sill be enough to see Norwich over the line to promotion.

The Canaries can now start to maybe turn their attentions towards the summer transfer window, and start to assess where they need to strengthen to give them best chance of surviving in the Premier League. While Norwich will also need to sort out the futures of a couple of key players and maybe even look towards some of their younger prospects who could benefit from a loan move.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at TWO Norwich players the Canaries should look to loan out in the summer…

Tyrese Omotoye

One player that Norwich should be looking to send out on another loan spell away from Carrow Road in the summer is forward Tyrese Omotoye. He has been able to enjoy an important campaign this year where has made his first-team breakthrough with the Canaries. The 18-year-old has also been sent out on loan to Swindon Town in League One to gain more valuable experience.

Omotoye has come off the bench on three occasions for the Canaries this season in the Championship, with those coming against Luton Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest in December. That came as a reward for his form for the youth side where he scored three goals and provided one assist in nine appearances in Premier League 2.

The forward has been able to make six appearances for Swindon so far during his loan spell, but just one of those has come from the start and he has failed to score as of yet. With Norwich set for the Premier League, it is unlikely that he will feature next term so another loan move is the best way that the Canaries can continue to get him first-team minutes.

Akin Famewo

Another player who could potentially benefit from being sent out on another loan from Norwich in the summer is defender Akin Famewo, who has been enjoying a good season getting a lot of first-team experience under his belt in League One. That comes after he was allowed to move to Charlton Athletic in the summer on a season-long loan deal.

Famewo has been able to make 15 starts for Charlton in the league so far this campaign and he has been a regular over the last month or so in the team. The 22-year-old has been averaging 4.8 clearances, one tackle and winning an impressive 7.8 duels per game in League One (Sofascore). His chances of playing have not appeared to have been affected by Nigel Adkins taking over from Lee Bowyer.

Given Norwich have some quality centre-backs ahead of him in the squad at the moment and they are likely to invest again in the summer, it might well be the right idea to send Famewo out on another loan move next season. That would enable him to continue to get regular first-team minutes elsewhere and continue his development that he has shown this term.