2 players Millwall should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is likely to be happy with his side’s Championship showing this season as the Lions currently sit comfortably in 10th place.

Rowett’s side welcome relegation threatened Rotherham to The Den on Good Friday and will be hoping to continue their impressive form until the season’s end, despite having nothing truly left to play for.

The East London club are 10 points off the promotion spots and a further 17 points clear of the dreaded drop.

So, with little to play for other than perhaps places for next season, we could soon see an indication of Millwall’s plans for next campaign.

Here, we take a look at two players who we think Millwall should look to loan out next season….

Tyler Burey

19-year-old midfielder Burey has struggled to make an impact since joining the club from AFC Wimbledon in 2019.

The attacking midfielder has played just nine league games this season with all of them coming as a substitute.

One big problem that Burey faces in this current Millwall set-up is that manager Rowett does not play with an attacking midfielder in his side. The Lions usually play a 5-3-2 formation which Rowett prefers to fill with three grafting central midfielders.

However, Burey has been given some playing time and this must indicate that the manager knows he has quality.

The Englishman is yet to turn 20 though and should be looking to get regular football wherever he can. This is only going to help progress his career later down the line.

If manager Rowett can guarantee more playing time next season then it’s a different story, but with limited chances this season, Burey should go and gain some much-needed experience with another club next campaign.

George Alexander

A proven goal scorer for Millwall at youth level, Alexander is certainly an exciting prospect for the club.

The 20-year-old has scored 19 goals in 16 games for Millwall’s U23’s over the last two seasons.

However, Alexander has found it tough to break into the first team with just one league appearance to his name and that came over two years ago.

Rowett’s side have struggled for goals all season with none of their first team strikers managing to find the back of the next on a regular basis. The club have only scored 38 goals in their 38 league games. That’s on par with Rotherham who sit in the relegation zone.

The fact that Alexander didn’t get a look in with the club struggling so much to find a goal scorer would highlight that he’s going to struggle for game time next season.

Rather than spending another season within the youth side the striker should look to test himself with a loan move.

He has proven he can score goals for fun for the U23’s but now it’s time to make the step up.