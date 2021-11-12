2 players Millwall may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Millwall currently sit ninth in the Championship table and will be hoping for a strong winter to catapult them into the top-six.

Gary Rowett can be pleased with the job he’s doing at The Den, although there’s going to have to become a point where he capitalises on a decent league position and delivers a sustained push for the play-offs.

Ninth and trailing the play-offs by a single point is a great position to be in, whatever way you look at it.

You get the feeling that looking ahead to January, it will be a key month for Millwall if they are to make the most of their current league position.

A few key areas in Rowett’s squad will need to be addressed, whilst there’s probably the need to hang on to a couple of individuals that have contributed massively to this current standing.

We take a look at a couple of players that could be loaned or sold in early 2022:

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Football League World reported back in the summer that Millwall were open to offers for Bodvarsson.

Ultimately, a move for the 29-year-old didn’t materialise and he’s kicking his heels in the capital right now.

Rowett has handed him only 18 minutes of football in the League Cup this season, with other forwards preferred in the Championship.

You’d imagine that Millwall’s stance on Bodvarsson’s exit isn’t going to have changed from the summer.

Jed Wallace

Wallace remains Millwall’s talisman in the Championship. He’s scored five goals and registered a further five assists this season for Rowett, producing consistent levels once more.

However, in the background is a contract saga that’s going to come to a head in one of the next two transfer windows.

The 27-year-old’s deal will expire in the summer and January is the last chance that Millwall will have to pull in a fee for the forward.

Football League World reported back in September that Rangers, Celtic, Newcastle United and West Ham all had an eye on his situation.

Rowett won’t want to lose such a crucial individual, but the risk of losing him for free in the summer of 2022 might force something this winter.

