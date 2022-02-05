2 players Millwall kept in January but could lose in the summer

In the end, the January transfer window was a rather quiet one for Millwall.

The club made just two senior signings over the course of the month, with Oliver Burke and Luke Freeman arriving on loan to boost Gary Rowett’s attacking midfield options.

In terms of outgoings, Matt Smith, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Ben Thompson headed for pastures new, although there were others who ultimately remained at The Den.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players Millwall kept in January, but could still see leave the club when it comes to the summer transfer window.

Jed Wallace

That Jed Wallace is still at Millwall beyond the end of the January transfer window, is perhaps somewhat surprising.

The winger was heavily linked with a move away last month, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Besiktas said to be interested in the winger, who was apparently keen to secure a move.

But while that ultimately did not materialise in January, the fact that Wallace’s contract with Millwall expires at the end of this season, means that amid that desire to head elsewhere, it is hard to imagine the 27-year-old at The Den next season.

Which club did Millwall sign these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 George Saville? Middlesbrough Luton Peterborough Bristol City

Connor Mahoney

One player who may arguably need to move on from Millwall in the summer for the sake of his own career, is Connor Mahoney.

After an encouraging first season at The Den, the midfielder had found game time increasingly hard to come by in the past couple of seasons, not helped by injuries, and has made just seven league appearances during the current campaign.

You get the feeling therefore, that the promising 24-year-old needs to be looking for a move at the end of the season, to give his career the fresh start it seemingly needs.