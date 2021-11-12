2 players Middlesbrough may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Chris Wilder is coming to the end of his first week in charge of Middlesbrough and he’ll be beginning to form an idea of the sort of squad he feels he has at his disposal.

Certainly, it’s a talented enough group of players on Teesside at the moment and Wilder should feel as though he can achieve a top six spot, which is obviously what he was briefed to do when agreeing on joining.

However, the January window might be needed to really hone things into how he wants, or at least start that process, and that could also mean a couple of players leave on loan or even permanently.

Here, we look at two players that might fall into that bracket and why…

Toyosi Olusanya

Olusanya joined in the summer having spent most of his career so far playing his football in non-league.

He’s made a few forays for the club off of the bench in the main in the time since, but it could well be the case he needs a loan deal to really get himself playing and earn exposure at a level that will help him to force his way in at Boro.

He turned 24 in October so now needs to be playing regularly and that could be sorted via a loan in the next window.

Williams Kokolo

Kokolo might be French but he is well versed in football in the north east having spent time on the books of both Sunderland and Darlington before joining Middlesbrough in 2020.

Again, he is a young player that needs to be playing regularly to aid his progression and development and it seems as though that is not massively forthcoming at Middlesbrough right now.

A loan move could also suit him nicely, then, and we’ll just have to see if that is the course of action that Boro opt to take.

