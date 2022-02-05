2 players Middlesbrough kept in January but could lose in the summer

Middlesbrough conducted some very impressive transfer business last month and were able to increase the depth of quality in their squad.

In terms of outgoings, Marcus Browne and Lewis Wing left the club on a permanent basis with Hayden Coulson and Uche Ikpeazu embarking on Championship loan spells, but there were some players who may have their eyes on Premier League football with or without Middlesbrough.

Paddy McNair has consistently been one of the best players in the Championship for years now, he capped an impressive display on his return to Old Trafford on Friday evening but there are some younger talents that could attract interest in the summer window.

Here, we have taken a look at two Boro players who could leave the club in the summer after staying put in January…

Dael Fry

The 24-year-old certainly has the makings of a top-flight defender, with his ball playing ability improving significantly in the last couple of seasons, competent at playing in a central defensive pair or trio and entering the final year of his contract next season, Boro may have to earn promotion to keep Fry.

Wilder’s appointment has galvanised the squad since he arrived at The Riverside, there is more chance that their star players stick around with him in the dugout than there has been in recent years.

The big 2022 Middlesbrough quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Who did the club sign Joe Lumley from? Wigan Athletic Bolton Wanderers Queens Park Rangers Sunderland

Djed Spence

Spence remained on loan at Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season, despite Boro having the chance to recall the 21-year-old in January and it feels likely that he will be playing in the Premier League next term.

Spence’s deal is up at the end of next season and therefore Boro are likely to recoup the largest fee possible for his services if they are to let him go in the summer.

If Boro earn promotion themselves then they may have a chance of hanging onto Spence, otherwise it seems very unlikely, with a number of Premier League clubs linked with the 21-year-old.