2 players Luton Town should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

Luton Town are in a very comfortable position in the Championship, with the Hatters far clear of any relegation danger but also too far adrift of the play-offs to mount a late challenge.

Nathan Jones’ side would have settled for such a situation in the final few games of the campaign back in the summer, after they narrowly avoided the drop last term. A season of stabilisation in the Championship is a good achievement for the club who were only just promoted from League One back in the 2018/19 campaign. The Hatters could even finish in the top half of the table.

Given their current situation in the league, Luton can now start to turn their attentions towards the summer transfer market and start to assess the potential additions they could make to the squad. While they will also need to assess the potential futures of some of their players including perhaps looking at one or two players who could do with a loan move.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO Luton players who the Hatters should consider loaning out in the summer…

Dion Pereira

One player who Luton should be considering a potential loan move for in the summer is winger Dion Pereira, who was only just recently signed by the Hatters in November 2020. He had gone around 11 months without having a home following his release from MLS outfit Atlanta United.

The forward only recently just turned 22-years-old and is at the sort of age now where he needs to be given the chance to start playing first-team football on a regular basis once again. He has already had a taste of that with Atlanta where he made 18 appearances in the MLS before being demoted down to their academy side and leaving the club in 2019.

If Jones does not see him getting into his side straight away next season, then a short-term loan move until January to a side in League One or Two could be very beneficial for Pereira. If he were to perform well there is a chance for him to come back to Hatters and maybe push for a role in the side towards the second half of next term.

Peter Kioso

Another player who could potentially benefit once again from being loaned out by the Hatters in the summer is defender Peter Kioso. He managed to enjoy an impressive loan spell with Bolton Wanderers in the first half of the campaign earning a lot of plaudits and making 13 League Two appearances in which he scored three goals and provided one assist.

Luton sent him out on loan to League One Northampton Town in January, and the defender has continued to demonstrate his potential and quality at Sixfields making 16 appearances to date and scoring one goal. The 21-year-old might even be putting himself in Jones’ thoughts for potential involvement next term.

However, if Jones feels that Kioso is not going to be starting straight away for his side next term in the Championship, then it would make sense for the Hatters to consider sending him out on loan again even if it is just until January.

That would allow the defender to continue the momentum he has picked up and then potentially return ready to feature for Luton.