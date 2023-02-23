2 players likely to leave West Brom in the summer and why

It could be a busy summer at West Bromwich Albion as Carlos Corberan looks to make changes to his squad.

The Spaniard took charge of the Championship club in October and only made two additions in January, signing Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton from Premier League clubs, so he will be keen to make the most of the next transfer window and pre-season.

While new arrivals are expected, there will be some departures as well. With that in mind, here are two players that are likely to leave Albion in the summer and why…

Kean Bryan

Kean Bryan’s ill-fated spell at The Hawthorns looks set to end in the summer.

The defender was signed on a free transfer in September 2021 after leaving Sheffield United but has played just 48 minutes in total for the Baggies due to injuries.

Bryan is sidelined currently and his contract is up at the end of the current campaign so it looks more than likely he will depart without adding to his tally of three senior appearances.

The 26-year-old is a Manchester City academy product and a talented player when fit, as spells with Albion and the Blades show, but his fitness record will concern any potential suitors.

You’d hope, for his sake, that he can shake his injury problems at his next club.

Karlan Grant

Karlan Grant’s contract at West Brom runs until 2026 but he is a prime candidate to leave the club this summer as part of Corberan’s squad reshuffle.

The 25-year-old cost an eight-figure fee when brought in from Huddersfield Town, albeit it spread across a number of years, and Albion may feel they can cash in on him to boost the Spaniard’s summer transfer budget.

Grant was the Baggies’ top scorer last season, finding the net 18 times in total, but has fallen down the pecking order under Corberan and was strongly linked with the exit door in January.

Given his impressive goalscoring record in the Championship, the forward will certainly not be short of suitors should the club look to move him on.

Whether someone will be willing to match their asking price remains to be seen but a loan move to get his salary – thought to be in the region of £20,000 – off their wage bill could be an option as well.

Corberan may yet decide that he wants a pre-season to try and shape Grant into the sort of forward he wants but it would be no surprise to see him leave The Hawthorns this summer.