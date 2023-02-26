2 players likely to leave Watford in the summer and why

Watford remain firmly in the mix for promotion this season, albeit their most likely route back to the Premier League coming via the play-offs.

Slaven Bilic has some of the best final third talent in the Championship at his disposal and there will be plenty backing Watford to make it through the play-offs later in 2023 because of that – if they get there, of course.

Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr are two players that have played in the Premier League and had an impact in the top-flight, which shows in the Championship.

Whatever division Watford a planning for during the summer, you can bet that there are incomings and outgoings at Vicarage Road.

Here, we are focusing in on the outgoings, identifying TWO players that we feel are likely to leave Watford and why.

Ismaila Sarr

Sarr has flexed his muscles in the Premier League with Watford already during his career, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists across 50 appearances.

It’s been a surprise that the 24-year-old has been retained for two seasons in the EFL and you’d guess that promotion will be the only thing that gives Watford a realistic chance of keeping the forward this coming summer.

However, even that might not be enough to keep Sarr around at Vicarage Road, with the Senegal international’s contract at Watford expiring in the summer of 2024 and the coming transfer window the club’s last chance to cash-in for a fee reflecting his talent.

There are sure to be offers on the table and without a contract extension, it’s tough to see Watford retaining Sarr.

Leandro Bacuna

Bacuna signed a contract with Watford until the end of the 2022/23 campaign in mid-December, providing Bilic with some additional depth in the centre of midfield.

The 31-year-old will have his uses between now and the end of the season, likely to finish the campaign with anything between 10 and 20 appearances, depending on his fitness.

Yet, you’d question whether he’s what Watford need moving forwards as either a Premier League or EFL club. There are better, more consistent, midfielders likely to be on the market and in Watford’s budget.