2 players likely to leave Sunderland in the summer and why

Sunderland look set to be busy once again this summer, both in terms of incoming and outgoings.

Amad Diallo looks set to return to Manchester United at the end of the season and with the chances of a permanent deal looking slim, the Black Cats will need to get to work as they potentially look to replace the Ivorian.

There are also players out of contract and decisions will need to be taken on those first-teamers – but one key man in Corry Evans has already put pen to paper on fresh terms and will be an integral figure in the middle of the park next season.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Speaking of midfielders, there is an option for the Wearside outfit to current loanee Edouard Michut permanently at the end of the campaign and if the Frenchman can continue performing like he did against Bristol City last weekend, you would imagine Tony Mowbray’s side will activate that clause.

The potential sale of Ross Stewart could help fund this move, although he isn’t certain to depart considering he won’t have a great opportunity to put himself in the shop window before the summer due to an injury setback.

A couple of other players could be on their way out of the Stadium of Light in the summer – and we have selected two first-teamers who could find themselves at another club next term.

Carl Winchester

Winchester is currently out on loan at Shrewsbury Town and with his contract on Wearside expiring at the end of the campaign, he will need to do something special if he wants to earn himself a new deal.

Despite his versatility though, with the 29-year-old able to operate in midfield and at right-back, it would be difficult to see him having a bright future in either role.

In the middle of the park, there are younger options at Mowbray’s disposal and someone like Jay Matete or Michut may come in and take his place, making him surplus to requirements.

And at right-back, the likes of Trai Hume, Niall Huggins and Luke O’Nien can operate there when fit, so Winchester would probably be wise to start looking for a new club now ahead of the summer.

Not proving himself at this level yet and unlikely to generate a huge amount of money from his possible sale in the future, it would be difficult to see the Black Cats keeping him.

Bailey Wright

Wright is another experienced player who could be on his way out, even though the club doesn’t have a huge number of centre-back options.

Daniel Ballard, Danny Bath, Aji Alese, O’Nien and January signing Joe Anderson can all play there in fairness – but you could see Mowbray strengthening that position further during the summer if he gets the opportunity.

Much of the 59-year-old’s focus is likely to be on rebuilding their forward department with loanee Joe Gelhardt set to return to Leeds United in the summer – but there could be money in the kitty to add another central defender to the mix too – with a loan signing potentially able to make a difference.

They probably won’t have to spend a huge amount of money in this position considering there’s likely to be plenty of free agents available too – but that won’t help Wright’s cause in his potential quest to stay put on Wearside.

His contract doesn’t expire until 2024 but with the club potentially looking to offload him permanently at some point and the player probably wanting to play regularly, a summer exit could be on the horizon for the Australian.