2 players likely to leave Sheffield United in the summer and why

Sheffield United will be hoping that the months that follow will see them win automatic promotion back into the Premier League.

The fate of Paul Heckingbottom’s side is very much in their owns hands right now, with all the Blades needing to do is hold off the emerging challenge Middlesbrough are posing from third.

Next season, then, will hopefully bring Premier League football once more for the South Yorkshire outfit and, with that, plenty of change to the make-up of the squad.

What we are focusing on here is players we feel are likely to leave Sheffield United in the summer and why.

We identify TWO:

Jack O’Connell

O’Connell proved himself to be crucial for Chris Wilder between 2016 and 2020, making 166 league appearances as the Blades rose from League One into the Premier League across four seasons.

However, O’Connell hasn’t featured for the Blades since September 2020 now with a serious knee injury sidelining him since then.

The 28-year-old has had very little pressure put on him to return ASAP, such is the severity of his injury.

Heading into the summer, O’Connell is approaching the end of the long-term contract he last signed in February 2019.

Having missed, what’s essentially, three straight seasons with injury, it’s impossible to see a contract extension on the horizon for the luckless centre-back and it might be that his time as a Blade comes to an end in the summer.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

John Fleck

Fleck, like O’Connell, was a big part of the Sheffield United squad that finished ninth in the Premier League. He’s a modern-day Blades legend and highly thought of at Bramall Lane.

However, Fleck is now approaching the end of his contract with Sheffield United and it’s not clear what the future holds after a less-involved 2022/23 so far.

Plenty will depend on whether or not the Blades keep the versatile Ben Osborn around, whether they can retain Sander Berge and who, if either, of Tommy Doyle or James McAtee return to the club after loans from Man City.

Berge’s quality speaks for itself, whilst Man City should be open to Doyle, McAtee or both returning such has been Heckingbottom’s work with them. Osborn, meanwhile, is younger than Fleck and more versatile in the positions he covers. There’s youngster like Ismaila Coulibaly and their progression to consider, too.

Sheffield United, then, might look to move on the 31-year-old at the end of his contract, bringing to an end what’s been a very successful period together.