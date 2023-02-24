2 players likely to leave Plymouth Argyle in the summer and why

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One this weekend when they face Peterborough United.

Argyle were forced to settle for a point in their recent showdown with Fleetwood Town as this clash ended in a stalemate.

As a result of Sheffield Wednesday’s victory over Milton Keynes Dons, Plymouth slipped to second in the third-tier standings.

While Steven Schumacher’s side currently hold an eight point advantage over Ipswich Town, they know that they cannot afford to suffer a dip in form at this stage of the season.

With the transfer window set to open again later this year, it will be interesting to see what alterations Schumacher opts to make to his squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two players that are likely to leave Plymouth this summer.

Check them out below…

Adam Parkes

When Adam Parkes joined Plymouth in October on a free transfer, he would have been hoping to earn the chance to feature at senior level for the club.

However, the goalkeeper was instead loaned out to Plymouth Parkway in October and only recently returned to Home Park.

Despite the fact that fellow goalkeeper Mike Cooper has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to injury, Parkes has been forced to watch on from the bench for Plymouth’s last four games in all competitions due to the presence of Callum Burton.

With Parkes’ contract at Plymouth set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, it would not be at all surprising if he moves on to pastures new in order to boost his chances of featuring week-in, week-out.

Luke Jephcott

Another individual who could be on the move this summer is Luke Jephcott.

After scoring 10 league goals for Argyle in the previous term, Jephcott was loaned out to Swindon Town at the start of the current campaign.

During his time with the Robins, the forward has struggled with his consistency in the fourth-tier as he has only managed to find the back of the net on five occasions at this level.

Given that Jephcott’s contract at Plymouth is also set to reach a crescendo in June, there is a strong possibility that he will not be offered fresh terms if the club seal promotion to the Championship based on his performances for Swindon.

While the Robins passed up the opportunity to sign Jephcott on a permanent deal last month, he is likely to attract interest from other Football League sides in the coming months due to his contract situation.

