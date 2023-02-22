2 players likely to leave Middlesbrough in the summer and why

Middlesbrough will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form in the Championship this weekend by picking up a positive result in their showdown with West Bromwich Albion.

Boro closed the gap between them and Sheffield United to four points last weekend by securing a 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside Stadium.

Having emerged as contenders for automatic promotion, it will be interesting to see whether Middlesbrough will be able to secure a return to the Premier League later this year.

Regardless of what division Boro find themselves in, head coach Michael Carrick is expected to make alterations to his squad this summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two players who are likely to leave Middlesbrough and why.

Check them out below…

Luke Daniels

Signed by Middlesbrough in 2021, Luke Daniels failed to establish himself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper last season as he only made 12 appearances in the Championship.

Daniels slipped down the pecking order last year when Boro opted to sign Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts and has yet to make a senior appearance during the current term.

When you consider that the 35-year-old’s contract is set to expire following the crescendo of the 2022/23 season, it would not be at all surprising if he is released by Middlesbrough.

Boro will be on the lookout for a new keeper when Steffen returns to Manchester City after his loan spell and thus Daniels is unlikely to reclaim a place in the starting eleven when the club signs a replacement for the United States international.

By joining a team in League One or League Two, Daniels will have a better chance of playing regular football over the course of the coming seasons.

Grant Hall

Grant Hall is also likely to leave Middlesbrough this summer.

Currently on loan at Rotherham United, Hall will return to the Riverside Stadium later this year.

With his contract also set to expire in June, the defender may be deemed to be surplus to requirements as Middlesbrough are able to turn to Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan and Matt Clarke for inspiration in the heart of defence.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

Hall only played eight league games for Boro last season and is not expected to force his way back into contention for a starting role in the upcoming campaign.

Having recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.74 in the Championship for Rotherham this season, the defender could go on to join another team in this division if he becomes a free-agent.