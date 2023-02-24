2 players likely to leave Lincoln City in the summer and why

As the we begin to enter the latter stages of the season in the EFL, there is no doubt that thoughts within some areas of clubs will already be looking ahead to the summer.

There is likely to be no exception to that case at Lincoln City, with those behind the scenes likely to be thinking about who might still be at the club next season, and who will not.

In League One, players tend to sign for clubs on shorter term deals than they might in higher divisions, making this planning essential.

With that said, we’ve been casting our eyes to the summer and looking at two players that could depart Sincil Bank.

Below are the two players we’ve identified, with an explanation as to why this summer could see their time at the club come to an end.

Regan Poole

Things were surprisingly quiet in terms of headlines surrounding Regan Poole in the January transfer window.

Ahead of the market opening, several Championship clubs were linked with a potential move for the defender and it really did seem as though he would move on.

Indeed, as per an exclusive by FLW, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, Millwall, Huddersfield Town, Luton and Blackpool all had a keen interest in the right back.

With further time having ticked down on his contract, and it’s likely those Championship clubs could come calling again this summer.

Charles Vernam

Having only joined the club last summer, we think Charles Vernam could be ‘one and done’ at Sincil Bank come the summer.

Stepping up from Bradford where he had been a regular and produced good numbers, he has really struggled for starts with the Imps.

Although the 26-year-old has played 17 times in League One, just six of those appearances have come from the start, with his others largely coming in the EFL Trophy and EFL Cup.

With his contract due to expire this summer, I can’t see Vernam being keen to stick around unless more game time is on the cards going forward.

If indeed he does become a free agent, no doubt plenty of League Two and perhaps some bottom half League One sides will be looking at him.