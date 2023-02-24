2 players likely to leave Ipswich Town in the summer and why

Ipswich Town are gearing up for an exciting few months as they look to win promotion back to the Championship.

Kieran McKenna has done a fine job since his appointment but a poor start to 2023 means they are playing catch-up in terms of trying to finish in the top two.

Nevertheless, they will keep going and even if they fall short, they will still feel promotion is a possibility through the play-offs.

Whilst it’s good for the Tractor Boys that they are in a position to go up, it does present problems for the recruitment team, who are no doubt drawing up two lists of potential signings depending on what division the team are in.

As a result, it also makes it harder to know who will be at Portman Road next season. But, here we look at TWO players who are likely to leave Ipswich no matter what happens in the coming months…

Richard Keogh

The experienced centre-back was brought in at the start of the season and at 36, Keogh will have known that he wasn’t going to play a major role for the side this season. Plus, his contributions weren’t going to be restricted to just on the pitch, as his know-how in the dressing room will have been a help.

Despite that, the reality is that it’s hard to see Keogh getting an extension next season.

At his age, he will want to be playing more often if he carries on and the reality is that Keogh is unlikely to be part of McKenna’s plans.

Keogh still has a role to play during the promotion push and he will be keen to help Ipswich to the Championship before he does move on.

Sone Aluko

It’s a similar story with 34-year-old Aluko.

The former Reading man has featured in 14 games this season in League One and his failure to score a goal shows it’s not been the best individual campaign for Aluko.

However, as with Keogh, he is sure to be a positive influence on others in the squad and his experience will be key during the run-in.

Yet, no matter what happens in the promotion race, you would think Ipswich will look for younger players next season and Aluko will depart after two seasons with the Suffolk side and you would expect him to be searching for his next club.

The saving on wages and freeing up space in the squad will help McKenna as he looks to reshape the squad in the summer.