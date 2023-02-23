2 players likely to leave Derby County in the summer and why

This time last year, Derby County were still staring at the abyss after more than a year in administration, with seemingly no end in sight to their off-the-field woes and relegation was almost upon them.

Now though, things couldn’t be any rosier as the Rams chase promotion back to the Championship from League One at the first time of asking under Paul Warne, whose arrival in September 2022 has done the world of good for the club, as well as lifelong fan David Clowes purchasing them and finally putting administration to bed.

In League One, Derby have lost just one in their previous 18 matches, a run which has seen them rise to fifth in the table, although they are still 11 points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Even though there’s still months of the season to play, the 2023-24 campaign in terms of the make-up of his squad will soon come into Warne’s thinking – but which players are candidates to make an exit over the summer? Let’s take a look…

James Chester

With Derby unable to sign anything other than free agents and loan players last summer per the terms of them exiting administration, a number of experienced individuals arrived at the club – one of those being Chester.

A 35-cap Wales international, Chester possesses a wealth of experience at Premier League and Championship level, which would have surely meant he would take League One by storm – even at the age of 34.

However, an achilles injury in pre-season meant that he missed most of the first two months of the season, and after playing just six League One matches he was struck down by a calf problem against Exeter City in October.

Chester hasn’t appeared since, having suffered a setback when he was due to be on the bench against Accrington Stanley in January as he injured his other calf in the pre-match warm-up.

He could be back in March, but next season Derby should be able to get younger defenders who have more reliable fitness records, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Chester let go of when his contract expires this summer.

Richard Stearman

Another experienced defender whose deal is on the verge of expiry is Stearman, who could potentially stay if he wants to be a permanent back-up.

The 35-year-old is another player who has been a regular in the Premier League and the Championship in the past, but since his arrival at Derby in 2021 he has been mainly someone who has been a back-up.

He played 15 times in all competitions in 2021-22 for County but has already exceeded that with 16 outings in 2022-23 – although he has not started a league game since October with the Eiran Cashin and Craig Forsyth partnership being preferred.

There is of course the need for experience at any club, but Curtis Davies – assuming he extends his contract for another year – and Forsyth fill that quota, so there is no real need to keep Stearman around for 2023 and beyond.