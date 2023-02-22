2 players likely to leave Coventry City in the summer and why

As we prepare to enter the final few months of the Championship season, there is plenty still left to play at Coventry City.

The Sky Blues currently sit 11th in the second tier standings, however, are just five points shy of Luton Town in sixth place and the play-off positions.

With just 14 league matches to go, Mark Robins’ side will have ambitions to close that gap, particularly after a recent upturn in form.

With that said, though, off the field, planning has likely already begun for the summer, when the Sky Blues face a number of tricky calls in terms of incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, below, we’ve identified two Coventry City players we think could be likely to depart the CBS Arena this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres

It is an obvious pick but this summer really does feel as though it will bring Viktor Gyokeres’ departure from the club.

The Sky Blues have done well to keep hold of him for as long as they have done given recent interest, however, after another fine season in the Championship, there are now some seriously big clubs after him.

As such, I feel that the club will end up receiving an offer they simply can’t refuse at some point in the summer window, particularly given that his Coventry deal has just one year remaining.

As much as they’d like to keep him around, in that scenario, cashing in on the Swedish forward and re-investing the cash into two, three, or four other positions could strengthen the squad overall.

Gustavo Hamer

Another player that the Sky Blues could struggle to keep hold of this summer is midfielder Gus Hamer.

Like Gyokeres, in recent transfer windows, the Dutchman has attracted interest from sides playing at a higher level than the Sky Blues and eventually, it will be time to move on.

With a contract expiring in 2024, this will be the club’s last chance to cash in on the player unless he were to sign a new deal, too, which further suggests this summer may see Hamer depart.

If he does leave, it will likely be for a significant fee, albeit potentially not his full worth given he only has one year left on his contract.

