2 players likely to leave Charlton Athletic in the summer and why

Charlton Athletic have around a dozen senior players with contracts running beyond the end of the season and it seems like they are heading towards another very important summer transfer window amid off-pitch uncertainty.

The Addicks have 15 matches left to play in League One, 16 points off the play-0ffs and ten above the relegation.

However, with Dean Holden only becoming manager in December it feels like there is a little bit more to play for as he attempts to establish a culture at the club.

As things stand, Holden is one of many whose contract is set to expire in the summer but clarity should emerge on that situation in the coming weeks and months.

It feels like the club are a million miles away from building a squad capable of competing for automatic promotion next season,

Here, we have taken a look at two players likely to leave the Addicks in the summer and why…

Terell Thomas

Thomas came very close to leaving the club at the back end of the January window and Sam Lavelle’s loan move to Burton Albion may have been the main reason he stayed put.

The 27-year-old’s deal at his boyhood club expires in the summer and he has made just two league starts in total since signing in September, one of which he was substituted at half time in.

Thomas appears to be pretty unfancied by Holden who has fast-tracked Michael Hector into the side in recent weeks, while Ryan Inniss was preferred to Thomas in the weeks prior.

The Saint Lucia international could probably find a League Two club in the summer after what has been a very difficult last 18 months or so since leaving AFC Wimbledon.

Michael Hector

Hector signed a six-month deal on transfer deadline day, and it feels like this short term stint at Charlton will only go one of two ways.

Firstly, his fitness issues may continue and if the 30-year-old is unable to reach 100% match sharpness it is unlikely that the South Londoners offer him a new deal in the summer.

His full debut against Derby County last weekend, where he was arguably at fault for both goals in a 2-0 defeat, would suggest that he is not yet close to returning to the levels that he showed for Fulham in the second half of 2019/20.

On the other hand, if Hector is to find his feet at The Valley between now and the end of the season, proving that his body is capable of playing week in week out again, then Championship clubs will be interested in taking him on.

Charlton will not be a Championship club next season and therefore will struggle to compete if that kind of interest arises.

It is hard to see a middle ground where he performs okay and stays at Charlton.