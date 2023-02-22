2 players likely to leave Burnley FC in the summer and why

Vincent Kompany has managed the Burnley squad very well this season, often rotating his starting XI to keep fringe players’ morale up and ensuring that everyone feels part of their promotion bid.

However, even though they feel a part of it now, it is likely that the Clarets offload a number of players in the summer due to doubts over their capability to make the step up to the Premier League.

Even though Burnley have backed Kompany in the transfer market in both the summer and January, they will be looking to do so again in pre-season, in aiming to give the Belgian the best possible chance of stabilising the club in the top-flight next season.

Here, we have taken a look at two players likely to leave Burnley in the summer and why…

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Peacock-Farrell has been a backup player at Burnley for nearly four years now and spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Northern Ireland international’s pathway to becoming first choice at Turf Moor is firmly blocked by Arijanet Muric, who arrived in the summer from Manchester City, and the 26-year-old enters the final year of his deal with the club in the summer.

Third choice goalkeeper for Burnley is Denis Franchi, 20, who the Clarets picked up from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Franchi would have had assurances that he is in the club’s future first team plans in making the move from Paris, and though he is yet to make his debut for the club, it would be a surprise to see him rise above Peacock-Farrell in the pecking order next season as part of the plan for his development.

Peacock-Farrell is the oldest of the three goalkeepers at the club with the smallest resale value, it would be in the best interests of both parties for him to move on for a fee while he can.

Jay Rodriguez

Rodriguez has a rich history at Burnley and may have taken on legendary status in the eyes of some supporters.

Having said that, the 33-year-old will not want to tarnish that image by failing to step up to the Premier League for what would presumably be the last time.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

The one-time England international’s goalscoring prowess has dropped off since the first half of the season and it seems unlikely that he becomes the club’s undisputed first choice number nine again, due to Ashley Barnes’ recent performances and the January addition of Lyle Foster.

Rodriguez would be an attractive commodity for second tier clubs in the summer and if regular game-time is a priority, he may be best advised to move on.