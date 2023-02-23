2 players likely to leave Bristol Rovers in the summer and why

You get the feeling that the current League One season has not exactly gone as Bristol Rovers would have hoped.

Joey Barton’s side currently sit 16th in the third-tier standings, eight points clear of the relegation zone, having lost five of their last six league outings.

That is something that could have a knock-on effect for the summer transfer window, when you imagine changes to the squad could be made, in an attempt to bring about improvement for next season.

Others meanwhile, could also attract attention from elsewhere, following impressive individual performances during the current campaign.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players we could see leave Bristol Rovers in the summer, right here.

Aaron Collins

While Bristol Rovers may have endured some challenges this season, Aaron Collins has enjoyed an excellent campaign from a personal perspective.

Only one player has scored more League One goals than the 14 the Welshman has found this season, while his ten assists is the highest tally of any individual at this level since the start of the campaign, an outstanding contribution, particularly in a side that have struggled for form.

As a result, the 25-year-old’s performances at the Memorial Stadium will no doubt start to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere, with his form suggesting he may be set for the step up to the next level, something that could make it hard for the Gas to retain his services, considering their own form.

Are these 20 Bristol Rovers facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Bristol Rovers were founded in 1883 True False

Glenn Whelan

While Whelan may have made a positive impact in League Two for the Gas last season, he has so far been unable to do so in League One during the current campaign.

The midfielder have made just nine league appearances this season, and only three of those have been from the start, suggesting he now finds himself down the pecking order at the Memorial Stadium.

As a result, when you consider the fact that his contract is due to expire at the end of this season, and that at 39-years-old, he is starting to come to the end of his career, it may be something of a surprise if Whelan is still a Bristol Rovers player beyond the summer.