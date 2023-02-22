2 players likely to leave Bristol City in the summer and why

Bristol City are back on track under Nigel Pearson and are pushing for a strong finish to the 2022/23 campaign.

Their relegation worries of a few months ago are all but gone thanks to an unbeaten run that stretches back into late December while some shrewd late window business has helped supporters forget about the exit of Antoine Semenyo.

The Championship club were fairly ruthless in January – cashing in on both Semenyo and Ryley Towler before releasing Chris Martin and Timm Klose by mutual agreement.

The summer is likely to see Pearson make yet more changes to his squad, including a few more potential departures.

With that in mind, here are two players likely to leave Bristol City in the summer and why…

Tomas Kalas

The injury to Rob Atkinson means that Tomas Kalas has an important to play in the final months of the 2022/23 campaign but it does feel like he is coming to the end of his Ashton Gate tenure.

City’s record signing was once the first name on the teamsheet and club captain but his influence has waned in recent seasons – due in no small part to injury issues.

Kalas’ current contract expires in the summer and it would be a surprise to see the Robins offer him an extension on his current terms, which put him as one of the highest-paid players at the South West club.

There has been lots of talk of cutting the wage bill over Pearson’s tenure and it’s hard to justify a high wage for the Czech international based upon what we’ve seen over the last season and a half.

He’ll have a chance to prove that he’s worth an extension over the next few months but you do wonder whether, with a young defence growing in prominence this season, the 29-year-old may feel it’s time for him to go elsewhere.

Jay Dasilva

Left-back Jay Dasilva was strongly linked with a move to Coventry City in January and only stayed put at Ashton Gate as the Robins failed in their attempt to prize Jack Currie away from AFC Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old has fallen behind Cam Pring in the pecking order this term – featuring only twice in their last 11 Championship games – and is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

He won the long-awaited penalty against Sunderland on the weekend and will be useful for Pearson over the next few months given some of the defensive injuries.

Evens till, it seems like the right time for player and club to part ways, particularly if City fancy reigniting their pursuit of Currie, and it would be no surprise to see him join good mate Kasey Palmer at Coventry.