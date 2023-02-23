2 players likely to leave Bolton Wanderers in the summer and why

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to build upon their EFL Trophy victory over Accrington Stanley by securing a positive result in their showdown with Port Vale in League One on Saturday.

Wanderers booked their place in the final of this aforementioned competition yesterday thanks to goals from Elias Kachunga and Adam Morley.

Having already set up one trip to Wembley Stadium, Bolton will be aiming to return to London later this year to participate in the play-off final.

Currently fourth in the League One standings, Ian Evatt’s side suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers at this level last weekend and will be determined to get back on track this weekend.

With the transfer window set to open again following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, Bolton know that they will have to make some decisions regarding the futures of their players.

Here, we have opted to take a look at two individuals who could end up leaving Wanderers in the summer.

Check them out below…

Lloyd Isgrove

Lloyd Isgrove made 24 appearances for Bolton during the previous campaign before suffering hamstring injuries which ruled him out for a considerable period of time.

In the current term, Isgrove has been limited to just three league appearances as a result of his ongoing battles with his fitness.

Bolton were weighing up the possibility of letting Isgrove leave in January but eventually opted against sanctioning an exit for the 30-year-old.

Unless the winger is able to showcase his ability during the closing stages of the season, he is likely to seal a permanent departure from the club in the summer.

With his contract set to expire in June, it would be somewhat of a surprise if Isgrove is offered fresh terms given his recent injury history and his inability to make a lasting impact at this level.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bolton Wanderers signed these 22 players from?

1 of 22 James Trafford? Manchester City Manchester United Leeds United Southampton

Kieran Sadlier (permanent deal)

Kieran Sadlier could also leave Bolton on a permanent basis this summer.

Signed by Wanderers in January 2022, the 28-year-old featured on 18 occasions for the club in the third-tier during the second half of the previous term.

Unfortunately for Sadlier, he slipped down the pecking order earlier this season as he was deployed as a substitute in 18 of the 19 league games that he participated in.

Loaned out to Leyton Orient last month, the former Rotherham United man’s time at Bolton may reach a conclusion when the window opens again as he is seemingly no longer part of Evatt’s plans for the future.

Given that his contract is set to run until 2024, Sadlier could be sold by Bolton later this year.

A permanent move away from the club could be exactly what Sadlier needs as he could go on to seal a switch to a team who are willing to start him on a regular basis.