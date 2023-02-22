2 players likely to leave Blackburn Rovers in the summer and why

The summer transfer window could once again be a busy one for Blackburn Rovers.

Recent markets taking place during the close season have seen some considerable turnover in players at Ewood Park, with plenty arriving at the club, and others moving on.

With it still to be seen exactly which division Rovers will be playing in next season, the way the next few months develop, could have a big influence on the way the market plays out for the club.

Even so, there are certain individuals, who already look as though they could well be on the move away from the club at the end of this season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players who could be likely to leave Blackburn in the summer transfer window, right here.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

Sadly for Blackburn fans, the first name on this list, is that of Ben Brereton-Diaz, with it looking almost inevitable the 23-year-old will move on before next season.

Rovers have stood firm in knocking back all interest in their top scorer in the past couple of transfer windows, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, they will no longer be able to do that.

Indeed, it has recently been reported that the Chile international has turned down a new big money one-year offer from the club, and he is instead being strongly linked with a pre-contract agreement with La Liga side Villarreal that would see him move to Spain on a free transger at the end of this season.

Are these 20 Blackburn Rovers facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Blackburn Rovers were formed in 1875? Real Fake

Tayo Edun

Having joined Blackburn on deadline day in the summer of 2021 from Lincoln City, Edun has sice struggled for game time at Ewood Park, starting just 14 Championship games since then.

As a result, a loan move back to League One with Charlton Athletic was reportedly lined up during the January transfer window, but ulitmately never materialised, meaning the 24-year-old has remained at Ewood Park for the rest of the season.

However, with the the left-back having not featured at all for Rovers in the league since New Year’s Day, it does feel as though a move could still be on the agenda for Edun come the summer. That previous prospective move to Charlton suggests the club could be open to letting him depart as well, and with his contract due to enter its final 12 months in the summer, it may be a good time to reach such a deal.