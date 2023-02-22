2 players likely to leave Birmingham City in the summer and why

Birmingham City have had an up and down season so far in the Sky Bet Championship and they’ll be aiming to just get to safety again by the end of the campaign and then review.

John Eustace has done a decent job in charge of the Blues this season and the hope has to be that there will be some better times ahead off of the field after a fair few years of uncertainty in terms of the club’s ownership.

A busy summer could play out at St Andrew’s, then, with a number of players seeing their contracts come to an end and, that said, we’re looking at two players that could therefore exit the club…

Kevin Long

It remains to be seen what Birmingham want to do with Long but there is naturally a chance that he could leave the club at the end of this season.

He has played fairly regularly since his arrival at Blues but was signed on a short-term basis with a view to him helping the squad thanks to the injuries they had accrued.

Whether Birmingham want to keep him around for next season and the future will need to be discovered then. He has good experience but Blues might decide they want to look elsewhere for defensive recruits in the summer.

Ryan Stirk

Stirk has spent time out on loan at the likes of Bromley and Mansfield Town in the recent past and it seems fair to say that he will be leaving the club in the summer quite possibly.

He is still a young player so has lots of room to improve but Birmingham might feel that the right course of action is to let him go elsewhere come the end of this season permanently.

His contract is coming to an end at the club and it just feels like the natural thing to do is for the two parties to go their separate ways.