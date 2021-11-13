2 players Ipswich Town may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

There was a small expectation that Ipswich Town’s huge summer rebuild would take a few games to click – but it probably took a bit longer than Paul Cook expected.

The ex-Wigan and Portsmouth manager was given in relative League One terms a bit of a war-chest to improve his side after only picking up four wins in 16 matches at the back end of the 2020-21 campaign – and changes he made.

19 new signings came in and more players than that departed and it took seven league matches before the Tractor Boys got off the mark for the campaign, but the form has generally been on an upward curve since a dismal September defeat to Bolton.

Ipswich have won four of their last six matches as Cook still tries to find his best 11, and naturally some players aren’t getting as many chances because of the squad size.

Let’s look at two players who could be heading out of the exit door of Portman Road because of the squad situation in January.

Kayden Jackson

The Tractor Boys spent a seven-figure fee on Jackson in the summer of 2018 when they were a Championship club, but it was the following campaign in League One where Ipswich fans really saw the best of him.

He scored 11 goals in 2019-20 and it saw Bournemouth become interested in him in September 2020, however their bids were rejected and in turn Jackson’s form seemed to suffer, only scoring once in 25 appearances last season.

The 27-year-old has made just two substitute appearances this season and has failed to make the matchday squad more often than not, which suggests that his future lies away from Portman Road.

James Norwood

This one seems like a pretty obvious one as per a report from the EADT this week, Norwood has been transfer listed two years after arriving at Portman Road.

After scoring for fun in League Two for Tranmere, Ipswich snapped up Norwood on a three-year deal and he scored 20 league goals in his first two campaigns with the Suffolk side.

With the likes of Macauley Bonne and Joe Pigott arriving this summer though, Norwood shuffled down the pecking order and it’s believed that the club hierarchy haven’t taken some of the experienced forward’s off-field antics very well.

Norwood is currently training with the under-23 squad and a January departure seems inevitable.