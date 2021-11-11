2 players Hull City may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Hull have found themselves at the wrong end of the Championship table yet again this season and a shake-up may be needed in the transfer window to get the side going.

Grant McCann will have his work cut out as he tries to balance the squad and not overload it with too many players or, alternatively, thin out his squad too much.

If the Tigers want to retain their place in the second tier for next season though, then they may need to get cracking with some business when the transfer window opens.

Who then, could be out the exit door in the turn of the year?

Brandon Fleming

This first choice is pretty self-explanatory, with Fleming unable to get any action in a Hull shirt so far in the league this year.

He’s only young and has looked bright for the Tigers so far during his career, although he has only ever made eight starts for the club to date.

Still, the 21-year-old looks like a solid prospect for the team to have but, despite his potential, he just cannot break into the team at the moment and therefore a loan might suit both parties.

Grant McCann won’t want to let him go permanently and with the player having not yet really tested himself in any league in the EFL (minus some starts for Hull and Bolton) he might be best served spending the remainder of the campaign in League One.

It would be a good starting point for Fleming and if he can prove himself in the third tier, he could come back into the Hull side and burst back into the team.

Randell Williams

The player may have only just made the switch to Hull – and it would therefore be a real shame to see him shipped out so early on in his Tigers career – but he just cannot break into the first-team at the club.

After impressing in League Two for Exeter, with his keen eye for a pass and a superb ability to get the ball forwards and ping it into the box for a teammate, he just hasn’t been given the chance to really emulate that for his new team.

He’s made just two starts for Hull so far in the Championship and whether that is because Grant McCann feels there is an adjustment to be made with the player stepping up two divisions or whether it is a case of preferring other personnel to him is unknown.

What is known though, is that the player is being wasted on the bench. The 24-year-old has proven he can cut it in the EFL – having already made quite the impression in the fourth tier – and if there are no plans to play him on a more regular basis, then he should be seeking a short-term deal away in the winter window.

League One and Two sides would certainly be queuing up to give him a chance and there may very well be some in the second tier who would fancy giving him more football too. Whoever signs him though would be landing a talented player and a move may likely be on the cards.