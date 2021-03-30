2 players Huddersfield Town should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

Huddersfield Town will be aiming to pick up another couple of good results to see themselves completely over the line to safety this season when the campaign resumes.

The Terriers have largely been able to stay well clear of the relegation battle so far this season and have at times also been looking higher up the table. However, with them still just seven points clear of the drop their main focus still needs to be on not dropping down the table and finding themselves in a more uncomfortable position.

Should Huddersfield collect a couple more wins it would then enable Carlos Corberan to start to consider his plans for next season in terms of who he feels should be brought into the club in the transfer window. While he will also need to sort out the futures of other players in his squad and maybe made one or two decisions over some of their promising younger players.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of TWO players Huddersfield should consider loaning out next term…

Scott High

One player who Huddersfield should consider allowing to leave the club on loan once again next season is Scott High. The 20-year-old was allowed to leave the Terriers on loan to Shrewsbury in League One in the first half of the campaign. He was an impressive performer during his time there managing to make 12 appearances in the league and also scoring in a League Cup tie at Middlesbrough (Sofascore).

High was recalled by the Terriers at the end of December with them looking to give him some chances to come into their side during the rest of the campaign. However, the 20-year-old has only been able to make seven appearances off the bench averaging a total of 14 minutes per game since his return to the club (Sofascore).

His last appearance came during the 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City at the start of the month. Huddersfield should potentially consider another loan move for the midfielder in the summer and allow him to go back to League One and impress again with regular starts. They could then finally afford him the chance to start matches with them in the Championship.

Micah Obiero

Another player that Huddersfield should consider sending out on loan again next season is young forward Micah Obiero. He was sent out on loan to League Two Carlisle United during the first half of the campaign and he went on to make four appearances in the league during his loan spell (Sofascore). The 20-year-old then returned to the Terriers to work back with the youth teams.

Obiero suggested that loan move to Carlisle had been a useful one in terms of helping him along with his development and that it helped him adapt towards a more physical style of play. Huddersfield should be assessing options they could sent him out to next season where the club play a little more with the football on the floor. That would be better practice for the way the Terriers play.

Having already had a taste of first-team football, it would be a good idea to keep him progressing along with another loan spell somewhere else in League Two or One.