2 players Fulham may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Fulham have enjoyed a brilliant season so far, with Marco Silva’s side currently second in the Championship and six points clear of third.

So, promotion looks a real possibility but the January transfer window is always crucial for those in the mix. Therefore, Silva will already be looking ahead to potential additions who will help the team over the line.

Whilst there will be an excitement about the one or two new recruits that may come through the door, exits are also inevitable.

And, here we look at TWO Fulham players who could leave Craven Cottage in the New Year…

Alfie Mawson

You can’t imagine that Silva would want to lose an experienced player like Mawson but it may be difficult to keep the centre-back if he wants to go.

And, with Mawson fourth choice at the club, you would expect that he wants to secure a move to get regular game time. Michael Hector was given the nod ahead of the former Barnsley man following Tosin Adarabioyo’s suspension, which would’ve hurt Mawson.

Fabio Carvalho

It’s well-documented that Carvalho won’t sign a new deal at Fulham, so with his deal expiring in the summer, a January exit may make sense.

Firstly, it would allow the Cottagers to get a fee for the player without a tribunal, whilst Silva might not want to have a player in the squad for a promotion push that doesn’t want to be there.

A host of clubs are keeping tabs on the playmaker, so a transfer could happen.