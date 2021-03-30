2 players Derby County should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

Derby County are going to need to focus on getting their form back on track during the remaining games of the campaign with Wayne Rooney’s side having gone seven matches without a win in the league.

The Rams need to avoid getting dragged back into the relegation scrap at the bottom end of the Championship table and they will need get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

A couple more wins should be enough to secure their survival. That would then enable Rooney to start to draw up plans for the summer over potential transfers in and out of the club.

Rooney needs to assess the areas of his squad where he feels they need to strengthen to allow them to push on up the table. While there will also need to be an assessment over the futures of a number of players. That includes some of the club’s most promising young players with some of them needing regular first-team football.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of TWO players who Derby should look to send out on loan in the summer…

Cameron Cresswell

One player within the Rams’ academy who is currently making a lot of strides forwards and pushing for consideration to feature is forward Cameron Cresswell. The 21-year-old was even included on the bench by Derby for their 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City before the international break. That suggests he could get a chance to make his first-team bow before the season ends.

Rooney has been key to stress that the forward is impressing him in training and it seems that Cresswell is very much within his thoughts in terms of being given a few chances to impress in the remaining games. That comes after the 21-year-old has fired in five goals and two assists in 14 appearances in Premier League 2 Division 2 this term for the under-23s (Transfermarkt).

However, the 21-year-old is still unlikely to be in the starting line-up for the Rams next term in the Championship. That means that Rooney should consider loaning him out so that he can get some regular first-team minutes elsewhere. That could see him come back to the club with renewed chances to break into the side.

Jack Stretton

Another player who Derby should be considering a potential loan move for next season is forward Jack Stretton. He has already had the chance to be in and around the first-team squad this term and has been handed chances by Rooney in the side from the bench. He has made three appearances in the Championship for the club this term (Sofascore).

Stretton was loaned out to Stockport County in the National League and he has hit the ground running very well scoring twice in his opening four league matches for the club. That suggests that he could well be ready for regular action in the Football League.

The 19-year-old might be seen as a long-term option to replace the likes of Colin Kazim-Richards, but he would be unlikely to start straight away for Rooney’s side next term. Therefore, it might be a good option to loan him out to a team in League One or Two. Even if that was just until January to see how he gets on and whether he could be recalled and make an impact for the Rams next term.