2 players Derby County may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Given how threadbare the Derby County squad is right now, Wayne Rooney is unlikely to be thinking too much about January departures.

The club administrators hope to have a takeover deal completed and new ownership in place by the turn of the year, which as long as things go smoothly with the EFL could mean the winter window is a busy one for the Rams.

Most of the focus is clearly going to be on incomings with Rooney’s squad so desperate for reinforcements but there could be some players leaving Pride Park as well.

With less than two months to go until the January window, we’ve outlined two players that Derby may look to sell or loan out when the transfer window opens on the first day of 2022…

David Marshall

Experienced shot-stopper David Marshall was a mainstay in the side for the majority of last season and played every minute of every game for Scotland in Euro 2020 but has fallen out of favour completely this term.

Marshall has not featured once in the 2021/22 campaign and has only been named in three matchday squads, having dropped below both Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop in the pecking order.

The 36-year-old’s current deal runs until the summer but with him reportedly earning £9,000 per week, the East Midlands club would likely love to get rid of him in January.

As per The Sun, the Rams will be looking to offload him in the upcoming window and are willing to let him leave for free but hope the EFL will let them replace him even if they’re still in administration.

Jack Stretton

This one may raise a few eyebrows given Derby aren’t exactly spoilt for choice when it comes to strikers at the moment but assuming they’re able to make a few signings in January, Jack Stretton could be someone they look to loan out.

The 20-year-old striker has been in fantastic form for the U23s this season, with his hat-trick against Blackburn U23s earlier this month taking him to five goals in six games.

He was given a chance in the first team earlier in the season, scoring once in eight Championship appearances, but has dropped down the pecking order in recent weeks.

With relegation to League One now a very strong possibility, sending the forward out to get some experience in the EFL’s lower divisions could aid his development and mean he’s ready to contribute for the senior side next term.

That’s going to appeal to the Rams and if they’re able to bring in a bit more forward firepower, he could well be loaned out.