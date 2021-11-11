2 players Coventry City may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Coventry City have enjoyed an outstanding first third of the Championship season and outside of the parachute payments trio of Bournemouth, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion they have been the standout team.

The Sky Blues’ spirit was epitomised in their last outing, Mark Robins’ men went into half time 1-0 down with ten men and remarkably came back to win 3-2 having also trailed 2-1 in the second period.

That never say die attitude and clear buy in from the group of players will go a long way to further convincing neutral Football League fans that they are credible top six contenders this season.

As the January transfer window approaches Coventry are in an interesting situation. A play-off race is a very attractive position to be in for potential recruits and also a cause for the larger Premier League clubs to want their best youngsters to be involved in.

Do they stick with what has got them into this position or gamble in attempting to bolster their squad to ensure a play-off finish.

Here, we take a look at two players who could be making way on the flip side in January…

Julien Da Costa

With Fankaty Dabo and Todd Kane providing sufficient depth in right back or right wing back roles, first team opportunities have been few and far between for the 25-year-old who signed from Chamois Niortais in the summer of 2020.

The Frenchman made 18 appearances as the Sky Blues avoided relegation in the second tier last term but has only made two starts and one contribution from the bench in the league so far this term. At 25 he needs to be playing more regularly, with enough depth in his position and Da Costa’s contract running until the end of next season Coventry should look for an alternative destination where he can earn some game time.

Josh Eccles

Academy graduate central midfielder Eccles looks to be on the way out at the CBS Arena. The 21-year-old has not featured in any capacity this season and his deal runs out at the end of the season.

Eccles spent the first half of last season on loan at Gillingham in League One and returned in January to earn two starts in the Championship in the remainder of the campaign.

With his deal ticking down the club will be keen for Eccles to find new suitors rather than see him fall by the wayside as an unattached player next season. Mark Robins told the Coventry Telegraph in October that there are conversations that need to be had regarding Eccles’ future.