Coventry City are now just two weeks away from getting their Championship campaign underway, as they travel to Leicester City on the 6th of August.

The Sky Blues will be hoping the 2023/24 season can be one that sees the club go one step further than what they achieved last time out.

The play-off final defeat will have hurt Coventry, but Mark Robins will hope that can be a springboard for even better things in this new season.

The team is continuing their preparations for the new season, and Robins will hope he can make further additions between now and the opening game of the season.

Which 2 players could Coventry City look to move on in the next month?

The Coventry boss will also have departures on his mind, and with that said, here at Football League World, we have picked two players who may look to move on within the next month.

Simon Moore

Goalkeeper Simon Moore joined the club from Sheffield United in 2021 after spending much of his time at the club as a second choice.

Moore was Robins' number one in the 2021/22 season, making 42 appearances in all competitions. But at the start of the last campaign, Robins decided to go with Ben Wilson as his number one, meaning Moore was limited to just three appearances in the Championship and four in all competitions.

Wilson went on to enjoy a fantastic campaign, keeping 22 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions, and he is likely going to start the new season as the club’s first-choice keeper.

But Moore now faces a new dilemma as the club have brought in Brad Collins from Barnsley. Collins is said to have been signed to be competition to Wilson, meaning Moore is now the third choice.

So, with them two players ahead of Moore in the goalkeeper ranks, it could be that Coventry looks to move Moore on, as he’s now 33 and has only one year left remaining on his contract.

Could Coventry City look to sell Jake Bidwell?

Bidwell joined the Sky Blues on a free transfer from Swansea City in January 2022.

The defender played 16 times in the second half of the 2021/22 season, and in the last campaign, Bidwell played 50 times in all competitions, scoring one goal and registering five assists.

Bidwell was a clear favourite last season under Robins, but heading into the new season, they could have possibly changed.

Coventry has brought in fellow left-back Jay Dasilva from Bristol City on a free transfer last month. Even with that addition they have been linked with a move for former Derby County defender Lee Buchanan, with journalist Alan Nixon stating Bidwell could possibly depart if a deal were to happen.

So, if Coventry do add yet again to their left-back area between now and the end of the transfer window, it could see them look to move Bidwell on. Meaning they could receive a decent fee for a player they bought on a free transfer, as he’s still got two years to run on his contract.