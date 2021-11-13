2 players Charlton Athletic may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Charlton Athletic left it late to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window but ended up assembling a large squad of players for League One level.

Naturally, this has seen a handful of players fall down the pecking order and see their playing time reduced significantly. With a new permanent manager most likely appointed by the turn of the year they will have their own transfer targets in looking to put their stamp on the team which will lead to outgoings taking place.

It is important to maintain good levels of morale and to try to satisfy the demands of the squad. However, with the amount of options Johnnie Jackson has at his disposal for certain positions, that is not possible at the moment and therefore the club will be looking at alternative destinations for their talent to gain experience in the second half of the season.

Here, we take at two Charlton players who may be offloaded on loan or permanently in January…

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan has only featured in one of the Addicks’ last eight matches despite being first choice at the start of the season. The 21-year-old has had an up and down time at The Valley after making the step up to the first team picture under Lee Bowyer in 2019/20.

Morgan’s potential is clear and his passing range is particularly eye-catching however with the form of the team’s current midfield trio of George Dobson, Elliot Lee and Alex Gilbey along with Sean Clare, Harry Arter and Ben Watson from the fringes, regular game time is a tall order.

Morgan’s contract runs until the end of next term therefore the second half of the season could be utilised for him to earn some regular game time on loan in League Two or at a lower League One side.

Nathan Harness

21-year-old goalkeeper Harness has played every minute of the club’s Football League Trophy action this season but has been absent from the bench in the league in the last eight games. Stephen Henderson signed a one year deal after being unattached in the summer to provide competition for places with Craig MacGillivray and has taken his place on the bench of late.

Harness could go on to cut his teeth in senior football at a National League or National League South side to better prepare himself to fight for a position between the sticks in the Football League moving forward.