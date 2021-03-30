2 players Cardiff City should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

Since the arrival of Mick McCarthy to Cardiff City, the Bluebirds have gone from strength to strength winning six of their last 10 league fixtures.

Cardiff will still believe they are in with an outside chance of pushing into the play-offs with only eight games of the seasons remaining.

They currently sit eighth in the league but are just four points behind Reading who occupy the final top six spot.

McCarthy will be desperately pushing his team to bridge the gap and give themselves a fighting chance come play-off time.

The Irish manager joined the club after the departure of Neil Harris earlier in the season, and he hasn’t had much time to have his stamp on the squad but given a summer transfer window, we should expect to see some movement at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Here are two players that could benefit from spending some time out on loan from the Bluebirds….

Thomas Sang

The 21-year-old is certainly a name to look out for in the future.

The former Manchester United youngster has battled back the hard way after being released by the Red Devils to earn himself a chance at Cardiff.

Sang was sent out on loan at the start of the season by Neil Harris to Cheltenham Town where he impressed in his 10-game spell for the League Two side.

Sang’s loan spell ended in January and he patiently sat on the bench until March 5th when he was handed his Cardiff City debut by McCarthy. He played the full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield and since then has gone on to feature in the next three games.

However, Cardiff do possess great depth in the central midfield area with the likes of Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack and Joe Ralls all at the club.

Sang could kick on and make the position his own in the coming weeks but he should look for a beneficial loan deal if his playing time is reduced.

Mark Harris

Harris has spent much of his career out on loan at clubs including Newport, Port Vale and most recently Wrexham. The 22-year-old has however managed 13 starts for the Bluebirds this season, most coming from the bench.

The Welsh striker has managed two goals in his 13 games though including netting in the side’s recent 4-0 win over Preston.

Harris was a prolific goal scorer for the club’s U23 side where he scored 12 goals in just nine games.

However, his chances of starting may be limited due to the brilliant form of Kieffer Moore who has 16 goals to his name this season.

With McCarthy seemingly preferring to play with just one out and out striker it may be wise for Harris to look towards a loan move next season to gain some vital experience.