2 players Bristol City should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

It could be a busy summer at Ashton Gate.

There has been nothing to suggest that Nigel Pearson won’t be extending his contract past the end of the 2020/21 campaign, which will mean he gets a chance to shape his squad in his first transfer window as Robins boss.

Add to that the fact that a significant number of senior players are out of contract in the summer and there could be a fair bit of squad turnover.

The South West club focussed heavily on loan moves last summer, as a way to add to their squad and send players elsewhere, and you’d expect the upcoming window to be no different.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two players that City should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season…

Ryley Towler

The 18-year-old cut his teeth in senior football under very difficult circumstances earlier this year, featuring as a left-back due to City’s injury crisis.

While he is left-footed, Towler is a centre-back by trade and though there was certainly a lot to suggest that he had a future in the senior side, there were some very difficult moments.

The defender could do with gaining some senior experience below Championship level – as both Taylor Moore and Zak Vyner have in recent years – and it would seem the right move for all involved to look to send him out on loan for 2020/21.

Sam Bell

Another academy product that was handed his debut this season, the 18-year-old is the son of popular former Robin Mickey Bell.

The young striker looks like a player with a bright future but in the substitute appearances he’s made this term he’s struggled to impact the game and, at times, keep up with the pace at this level.

With Chris Martin and Andi Weimann returning to fitness next season and a new striker likely to be sought by Pearson, opportunities could be very hard to come by for Bell in 2020/21.

A move away to get some experience and some goals in senior football could do him a world of good.