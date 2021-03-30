2 players Brentford should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

Brentford are once again pushing hard for Premier League football under Thomas Frank this term, with the Bees having thrilled many with their attacking and expansive style of play in West London.

With games still to come against some of the Sky Bet Championship’s struggling sides, the promotion contenders will be feeling confident that they can still qualify for one of the automatic spots if they continue to pick up victories.

Their progress has been stunted of late by two successive draws, however they do have the perfect opportunity to bounce back this weekend as the travel up north to face Huddersfield Town in what on paper appears to be a winnable game.

They have a very talented squad at their disposal which has been utilised widely this term to cope with several injuries, however there are some players who are on the fringes.

Here, we take a look at TWO players that Brentford should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season…

Shandon Baptiste

Originally arriving as part of a well publicised double deal from Oxford United with teammate Tariqe Fosu back in 2019, a lot was expected of Baptiste in a Brentford shirt.

However his progress has been affected by both injury and a high amount of competition in midfield at the West London outfit.

As a result he has only played nine minutes of football so far this term and could well be set to depart on loan next season to re-establish his career and reputation following a terrible knee injury.

Offering talent in both offensive and defensive situations, the 22-year-old is sure to not be short on offers if the club does indeed look to send him out for a temporary spell, with a move to League One likely to suit his current pathway.

Mads Roerslev

The young Danish right back has been kept out of the team for much of the campaign by Henrik Dalsgaard and Fosu and as a result he could seek to head out on loan next term in order to take in more regular football in England.

Having only arrived at the club back in 2019, the youngster is still very much learning his trade in what is a demanding league.

A loan spell at a club such as AFC Wimbledon – who Brentford have a great relationship with – could well act as a good platform for the 21-year-old to improve the defensive side of his game.

He would offer a great attacking outlet down the right hand side for a Championship or League One side and would be a low risk signing as the Bees are likely to cover the vast majority of his wages.