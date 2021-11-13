2 players Bolton Wanderers may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

League One side Bolton Wanderers will be buzzing this afternoon after securing a much-needed 2-0 victory over struggling club Crewe Alexandra last night.

Previously seeming to be on the decline after a strong start to the 2021/22 campaign, failing to win any of their last five league ties before yesterday evening’s game and winning just one point from a possible 15 in during this run.

It looked as though they were set to be frustrated by David Artell’s relegation-threatened team after going in at the break with the deadlock yet to be broken, but a quick response after the interval through Josh Sheehan and Amadou Bakayoko won the game for the Trotters who climbed back into the top half of the League One table before this afternoon’s round of third-tier fixtures.

Although they aren’t in relegation danger just yet and have established themselves as a reasonably solid League One side, Ian Evatt may crave more additions during the January window to solidify this status as they look to continue their rebuild from the depths of administration and near-liquidation.

However, departures may also be on the agenda as they look to make room for a couple of signings, with two particular players in line for another loan spell away from the University of Bolton Stadium.

We take a look at the duo below.

Ali Crawford

Central midfield Crawford is currently out on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, becoming a regular player for Callum Davidson at McDiarmid Park since his arrival on transfer deadline day.

After seeing him become a key part of the team, Davidson wants to extend his stay north of the border, with his current temporary deal set to expire during January and the player also keen to remain in Perth.

An injury crisis in Greater Manchester looks set to be the only thing that could stop this deal from being extended until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, with Bolton boss Evatt confirming earlier this week that there seems to be a willingness by all parties to make this extension happen.

His contract at Wanderers is set to expire in the summer, so Bolton fans may have already seen the last of him with his permanent departure looking likely at the end of the season.

Ronan Darcy

21-year-old Darcy is due back from Norwegian side Sogndal next month – and if he isn’t going to receive a huge amount of game time under Evatt during the second half of this season – then it’s clear he needs to spend more time away from Manchester.

In the end, his future will probably hinge on who Evatt decides to bring in, because there could potentially be a first-team spot up for grabs for the 21-year-old with the squad in its current form.

But either way, he needs regular football above everything else at 21 and will only develop with more senior experience away from the club.

The attacking midfielder hasn’t played anywhere near enough games at his parent club in recent years – and Evatt will be wary of this as he tries to nurture the 21-year-old in the best possible way.

He has the option to recall Dennis Politic from Port Vale in January, so Darcy’s short-term future at the League One club could also depend on whether Wanderers decide to trigger this clause or not, as well as external additions.