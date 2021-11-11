2 players Blackpool may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Blackpool will be pleased with how their season is going so far in the Championship and will be hoping to try and keep up the form they have shown at times that has got them in the top six conversation.

Certainly, they have adapted to Championship life best of all of the three teams that came up from League One last season and that will please Neil Critchley greatly.

Come January, the club may look to add further in the transfer window but what about players who might leave on loan or even permanently?

We take a look at two players that could go down that route if the situation allows and presents itself…

Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey has settled in pretty well at Blackpool since his arrival from King’s Lynn Town and that will please Neil Critchley.

He’s made a few starts in the Championship, too, and a handful more appearances from the bench so it’s clear that he has got talent already to play at this level.

Could Blackpool be tempted to send him out on loan for him to be playing even more regularly than he already is at League One level or something like that? It might be something for consideration at least.

Stuart Moore

Goalkeeper Stuart Moore would appear to be third choice at Blackpool in terms of goalkeepers at the moment and depending on the situation at the club come January there may be every chance that he seals some form of exit.

Of course, Blackpool first and foremost will want to have enough goalkeeper cover without leaving themselves short but if they feel there is an opening for Moore to go and get some game time perhaps we could see that happen.

