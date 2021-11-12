2 players Blackburn Rovers may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

Going into the third international break already this season, Blackburn Rovers find themselves denied a spot in the play-offs by goal difference.

Tony Mowbray’s side have picked up 26 points from their opening 17 games, and after a dismal display against Fulham at the start of the month, they recovered tremendously against Sheffield United.

Rovers will certainly have play-off ambitions at this point, but with the competitive nature of the chasing pack meaning that they are just seven points clear of 19th place, they will have to be fully at it in what remains of this campaign.

One intriguing point that has emerged about Blackburn this season is that they are seeing young remembers of their squad stepping up to the plate.

The likes of Lewis Buckley, Harry Pickering, Tyrhys Dolan and Ben Brereton Diaz, are all 22 or younger, and have all been consistent performers thus far.

However, here, we take a look at two players who could do with a move away from Ewood Park in January…

Connor McBride

Connor McBride has made some excellent progress with Blackburn’s U23s in the last couple of seasons, but a temporary move away from Ewood Park could be the step in his development.

The 20-year-old netted 12 times in Premier League 2 last season for Rovers, with his performances earning him a nomination for the division’s Player of the Season award.

The young forward could certainly bolster the attacking options of a club in League’s One or Two, or equally, a move back to his native Scotland could also bolster his chances of first-team football with the Championship outfit next season.

Possessing bags of pace and an intelligent footballing brain, McBride has proven to be an absolute nightmare for defences in PL2 and will be hoping to show at that at first-team level soon.

Tyler Magloire

Tyler Magloire is a player who has gone out and gathered invaluable experience at first-team level elsewhere with Rovers, but has also featured for the Championship side this season.

Embarking on loan spells with Rochdale, Motherwell and Hartlepool United, the young defender is nearing regular first-team contention, but with Scott Wharton coming back from injury, he is likely to drop down the pecking order.

Rovers have some strong options at centre-back, and if he is able to prove himself at the top end of League One for example, then he has every right to be knocking on Mowbray’s door.

Phil Jones has also emerged as a target at Blackburn, which would throw a spanner in the works for Magloire’s development.