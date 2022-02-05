2 players Blackburn Rovers kept in January but could lose in the summer

In the end, the January transfer window proved to be a rather quiet one for Blackburn Rovers in terms of outgoings.

Although young players such as Danny Butterworth, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire, Harry Chapman and Connor McBride were loaned out in search of game time, Rovers were able to keep hold of their key first-team options.

That however, could change come the end of the season, not least given the promotion push Blackburn have mounted this season means plenty of other clubs will have been alerted to some of their big name players.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players Blackburn were able to keep at Ewood Park in January, but could go on to lose in the summer.

Joe Rothwell

One player who looks to be facing an uncertain future at Ewood Park beyond this season, is Joe Rothwell.

The midfielder did not feature in Blackburn’s goalless draw with Luton on Saturday afternoon, after expressing his desire to talk to another club about a potential move.

Ultimately though, the midfielder looks set to stay with Rovers until the end of the campaign, with Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth abandoning their pursuit of the midfielder early on deadline day after seeing multiple bids rejected.

But with the prospect of a move elsewhere something Rothwell has obviously thought about, and his contract at Blackburn expiring this summer, keeping him at Ewood Park beyond the end of the season looks a difficult task for the Rovers hierarchy.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Another Blackburn player who seems certain to attract attention come the summer, is Ben Brereton Diaz.

The striker has been in fine form for both club and country this season, scoring 23 goals in 35 outings for Blackburn and Chile, with the story behind his international rise making him a household name and earning interest from a number of clubs.

Brereton Diaz is out of contract with Blackburn at the end of this season, althoughRovers do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, meaning this could be their last chance to receive a fee for him.

As a result, if Blackburn are unable to win promotion this season, then the sizeable fees clubs would have to offer to secure the services of the 22-year-old, could be too hard for the club to turn down, especially considering the opportunities for reinvestment in the squad they could offer for those at Ewood Park.