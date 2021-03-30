2 players Birmingham City should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

Birmingham City have endured a miserable season, with new boss Lee Bowyer’s only task to keep the team in the Championship.

The early signs suggest the former player will be able to do just that, although it’s going to go to the wire in what is a ridiculously tight battle at the bottom.

No matter what happens in the coming weeks, the 44-year-old will want to make his mark on the squad in the summer. There’s sure to be a high turnover of players, and fans will hope that Bowyer is backed to bring in his own players.

As well as that, some will leave, but Blues do have some younger players that need to develop rather than getting sold outright.

Here we look at TWO individual at St. Andrew’s who would benefit from a loan away next season…

Geraldo Bajrami

The Albanian U21 international featured for Blues last season, but the reality is that he is way down the pecking order right now.

However, many at the club will believe that Bajrami could develop into a good player. To do that, he will need to start playing regularly though, and a loan to League One or Two could be ideal for his development.

With his contract up in the summer, a new deal and a move away should be arranged by the club this summer.

Jonathan Leko

The winger joined Blues in the summer from West Brom, to some excitement. Yet, Leko hasn’t delivered on his potential at all, failing to score a goal or register an assist.

That will have dented his confidence, with fans not impressed either. So, a change for next season could do wonders for the attacker, and playing week in, week out could see him return a different player for the 22/23 campaign.