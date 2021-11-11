2 players Birmingham City may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

After a rough seven match period, Birmingham City look to be back on the ascendency up the Championship table despite a setback last time out against Reading.

Following their 2-0 win over Derby County in early September, the Blues did not win in their next seven matches and failed to score in six of them, but they suddenly found their scoring boots.

Lee Bowyer’s side picked up three wins in succession against Swansea, Middlesbrough and Bristol City with Troy Deeney finally showing his worth since his summer arrival from Watford as well.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Birmingham City players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Has Boaz Myhill ever played club football abroad? Yes No

It will soon be 2022 though and that means the January transfer window is closing in, although with Tahith Chong’s injury and Riley McGree heading back to the USA it looks as though the Blues need to strengthen more than they can afford to lose anyone else.

Despite that though, let’s look at two players who could exit St. Andrew’s in January.

Ivan Sanchez

Even though he has spent some time injured this season, Sanchez is a casualty of Bowyer’s winger-less system.

Whilst the likes of Jeremie Bela and Jordan Graham have been able to re-work as wing-backs, it doesn’t appear that the Spaniard will be able to fit into that role.

He could be an attacking midfielder under Bowyer now that Tahith Chong is sidelined but he was on the bench for three matches in a row recently and failed to make the pitch.

That could mean that he’s not wanted by Bowyer and when the transfer window opens, Sanchez will still have a year-and-a-half on his contract remaining.

It may not be easy to offload him if that’s what Birmingham wants but he doesn’t seem to be a favourite of the manager which would be an issue going forward.

Juan Castillo

This wouldn’t be a sale or a loan out per se, but Castillo may as well head back to Chelsea as he will be learning nothing sat on the bench at Birmingham.

The 21-year-old made a substitute appearance on the opening day of the campaign against Sheffield United but he’s not had a minute of Championship action since, with Jeremie Bela locking down that left-wing-back position.

Castillo has featured more for the club’s under-23 side but Chelsea at this point may as well recall him and find a new club for him where he’s guaranteed to see more minutes – he could potentially head back to Holland where he has spent the last few years.