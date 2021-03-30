2 players Barnsley should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

Barnsley are enjoying a wonderful season.

The Tykes really struggled last time out and only managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth as they preserved their spot in the Championship late in the campaign.

This season was expected to bring more of the same, but instead Barnsley have been able to really kick on and currently find themselves in the mix for the play-off spots.

Securing promotion to the Premier League would be a massive achievement for the club but could have a knock-on effect to some of the young players currently in the ranks.

Here are two players who could benefit from spending next season out on loan.

Clarke Oduor

The full-back has endured a frustrating season with Barnsley.

The 21-year-old had made 13 appearances for the club so far this term but after featuring just once since the start of December it seems that opportunities could be limited.

Oduor needs first team football and so that’s something that has to be a priority for the left-back next term.

George Miller

Another player who could be set to head out on loan next term.

The 22-year-old has been limited to just five cameo appearances for the Barnsley first team this season which suggests that a move away could be on the cards.

Whether that’s on a permanent basis or on loan remains to be seen, but it’d be hugely surprising to see him stick around for another year.