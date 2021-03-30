2 players AFC Bournemouth should look to loan out for the 2021/22 season

AFC Bournemouth will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results from now until the end of the 2020/21 season in the Championship.

The Cherries are currently sat seventh in the second-tier standings, but are just three points adrift of sixth-placed Reading, with a game in hand on the Royals.

They’ve struggled for momentum at times during this year’s campaign, but will fancy their chances of keeping the pressure on their play-off chasing rivals.

There are a number of players in the Bournemouth squad which have struggled for game time this season, and will be looking for temporary moves away from the Vitality Stadium.

If the Cherries are to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see some players heading for the exit door on a temporary basis, as they go in search of regular game time elsewhere.

We take a look at TWO players that Bournemouth should be looking to loan out for the 2021/22 season.

Find out who they are, below….

Gavin Kilkenny

Kilkenny has been restricted to just one senior appearance for AFC Bournemouth this season, and is likely to continue to struggle for game time in the senior team if they win promotion into the Premier League this term.

The Irish midfielder is behind the likes of Jefferson Lerma, Jack Wilshere and Lewis Cook in the pecking order at this moment in time, and he’ll find game time hard to come by in the future if he sticks around at the Vitality Stadium.

With Ben Pearson also recently signing for the club earlier this year, that’ll only make it tougher for Kilkenny to feature for the Cherries anytime soon.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Bournemouth's midfielders?

1 of 20 What nationality is Arnaut Danjuma? Dutch Italian French Danish

Jordan Zemura

Zemura has caught the eye with some strong showings during cup competitions in the past, but has only made one appearance this season for Bournemouth.

That came in the FA Cup back in January, when they beat Oldham Athletic 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium, where Zemura played 79 minutes of the match, before being replaced by Jefferson Lerma.

Zemura still has another year left on his contract with the Cherries, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him loaned out, as Bournemouth look to make a decision on whether he has a long-term future at the club moving forwards.