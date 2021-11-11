2 players AFC Bournemouth may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

AFC Bournemouth look to be going from strength-to-strength in the Championship under Scott Parker.

An unbeaten start to the season came to an end recently against Preston North End, but the Bournemouth reaction was good and they swept an in-form Swansea City to one side prior to the November international break.

The Championship table makes good reading for Parker, too.

After 17 fixtures, Bournemouth have collected 40 points and sit two points clear of Fulham at the top of the table. More importantly, they are eight clear of West Bromwich Albion and looking in a good place to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Given that impressive start to the season and the squad already assembled on the South Coast, January business will be expected to be quiet.

Nevertheless, we’ve aimed to take a look at a couple of players that could either be sold or loaned out:

Brennan Camp

Camp has managed only one appearance for Bournemouth this season, playing 90 minutes in the 6-0 defeat to Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

The 21-year-old has had previous loans with Weymouth over recent seasons and might need another opportunity to grasp senior football in 2022.

After all, his opportunities at Bournemouth look limited and there’s nothing like senior football to give a youngster the best chance of making it.

Another loan will give Bournemouth a better idea of what Camp can do long-term.

Will Dennis

Similarly, Dennis is a young player at Bournemouth that might well need a loan to give him a touch more experience of what senior football is all about.

Dennis, 21, has made one senior appearance for Bournemouth and further opportunities don’t feel like they will come during the second-half of this season.

Parker has had him on the bench in the last two games, but Orjan Nyland and Mark Travers are ahead of Dennis in terms of seniority.

A decent third choice is something Bournemouth will need heading into the second-half of the season, yet they don’t want to stunt Dennis too much.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Who did Bournemouth sign Steve Fletcher from? (first time) Sunderland Middlesbrough Newcastle United Hartlepool United